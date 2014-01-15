Jan 15 India's headline inflation eased to a five-month low of 6.16 percent in December from a 14-month high, helped by a softening in vegetable prices, government data showed on Wednesday. The wholesale price index's annual rise compared with a 7.0 percent jump forecast by economists in a Reuters poll. In November, wholesale prices, India's main inflation measure, rose 7.52 percent, their fastest pace in 14 months. The reading for October headline inflation was revised to 7.24 percent from 7.0 percent. KEY POINTS: ----------------------------------------------------------- SUB INDEX (WEIGHTING) Dec Nov Pct change PRIMARY ARTICLES 20.12 243.6 256.3 -5.0 Food Articles 14.34 240.1 256.4 -6.4 FUEL AND POWER 14.91 211.3 209.6 +0.8 MANUFACTURED PRODUCTS 64.97 151.9 151.9 --- ------------------------------------------------------------ NOTE: Articles in CAPITALS are sub-indexes. Articles in lower case are specific categories within the sub-indexes. ------------------------------------------------------------- (Compiled by Rajesh Kumar Singh in NEW DELHI; editing by Malini Menon)