Sept 15 India's wholesale price inflation in August eased to 3.74 percent, its lowest level in nearly five years, government data showed on Monday. The rise in the wholesale price index (WPI) compared with a 4.50 percent year-on-year jump forecast by economists in a Reuters poll. In July, wholesale prices rose 5.19 percent year-on-year, their slowest pace in five months. The reading for June WPI inflation was revised to 5.66 percent from 5.43 percent earlier. KEY POINTS: ---------------------------------------------------------------- SUB INDEX (WEIGHTING) Aug July Pct change PRIMARY ARTICLES 20.12 261.7 256.6 +2.0 Food Articles 14.34 265.4 258.6 +2.6 FUEL AND POWER 14.91 214.0 214.7 -0.3 MANUFACTURING PRODUCTS 64.97 155.8 155.4 +0.3 ---------------------------------------------------------------- NOTE: Articles in CAPITALS are sub-indexes. Articles in lower case are specific categories within the sub-indexes. ---------------------------------------------------------------- (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh in NEW DELHI; editing by Malini Menon)