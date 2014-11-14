Nov 14 India's wholesale price inflation eased for a fifth straight month in October to 1.77 percent, its lowest level in more than five years, government data showed on Friday. The rise in the wholesale price index (WPI) compared with a 2.20 percent year-on-year jump forecast by economists in a Reuters poll. In September, wholesale prices rose 2.38 percent year-on-year. The reading for August WPI inflation was revised to 3.85 percent from 3.74 percent earlier. KEY POINTS: ---------------------------------------------------------------- SUB INDEX (WEIGHTING) Oct Sept Pct change PRIMARY ARTICLES 20.12 255.0 258.2 -1.2 Food Articles 14.34 258.5 261.8 -1.3 FUEL AND POWER 14.91 210.7 213.4 -1.3 MANUFACTURING PRODUCTS 64.97 155.8 155.8 --- --------------------------------------------------------------- NOTE: Articles in CAPITALS are sub-indexes. Articles in lower case are specific categories within the sub-indexes. ---------------------------------------------------------------- (Compiled by Manoj Kumar in NEW DELHI; editing by Malini Menon)