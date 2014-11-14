(Adds details, analyst quotes)
NEW DELHI Nov 14 India's inflation dropped to a
new multi-year low in October, helped by slower annual rises in
food and fuel prices, intensifying pressure on the central bank
to cut interest rates to encourage spending and investment
needed to boost growth.
The wholesale price index rose an annual 1.77
percent last month, its slowest since September 2009, compared
with the 2.20 percent forecast by economists in a Reuters poll.
Friday's data comes days after India reported consumer price
inflation had dropped to 5.52 percent in October,
below the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) 6 percent target for
January 2016.
"With inflation at or under 6 percent we think RBI is likely
to face pressure to ease, not just from the government, but also
from RBI's own policy committee," said Devika Mehndiratta, a
senior economist at Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd
in Singapore.
She expects retail inflation to hit a low of close to 4
percent in November, opening up an opportunity for a 25 basis
points interest rate cut in the second quarter of 2015.
Indian businesses have been pleading for a cut in interest
rates, which are among the highest in Asia, to stimulate
consumption in a domestic demand-driven economy.
Consumer goods output - a proxy for consumer demand that
drives 60 percent of India's economy - has grown in just two of
the last 21 months. It fell an annual 4.0 percent in September.
The RBI is meeting on Dec. 2 to review policy, having kept
its key repo rate steady at 8.0 percent since January.
A Reuters poll last month had shown that economists expected
rates to be held unchanged until well into next year, due to
worries that price pressures would revive once a favourable base
effect fades out and food prices rise after a poor summer rains.
Bond traders are betting on one of the biggest interest rate
reductions among major emerging markets once the rate cutting
cycle begins.
The 10-year benchmark bond yield had dropped 36 basis points
since Oct. 1 until the last session on hopes of a rate cut.
(Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Simon
Cameron-Moore)