Feb 15 India's wholesale prices fell for a 15th straight month in January, declining an annual 0.9 percent, driven down by tumbling oil prices, government data showed on Monday. The pace of fall, however, was slower than a 0.15 percent annual decline forecast by economists in a Reuters poll. In December, the index fell a provisional 0.73 percent. The wholesale fuel prices dropped 9.21 percent from a year ago in January, while prices of manufactured goods declined 1.17 percent year on year. Food prices last month, however, gained 6.0 percent year-on-year, compared with a provisional 8.17 percent gain in December. KEY POINTS ---------------------------------------------------------------- SUB INDEX (WEIGHING) JAN DEC Pct change PRIMARY ARTICLES 20.12 253.3 257.8 1.7 Food articles 14.34 267.6 272.7 1.9 FUEL AND POWER 14.91 171.6 176.8 2.9 MANUFACTURING PRODUCTS 64.97 152.7 152.6 0.1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- NOTE: Articles in CAPITALS are sub-indexes. Articles in lower case are specific categories within the sub-indexes. SOURCE: Ministry of Commerce and Industry (Compiled by Manoj Kumar in NEW DELHI; Editing by Malini Menon)