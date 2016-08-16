Aug 16 India's wholesale prices rose at a faster-than-expected pace in July, gaining 3.55 percent from a year earlier on higher food prices, government data showed on Tuesday. The data compared with a 2.55 percent annual rise forecast by economists in a Reuters poll. In June, prices rose a provisional 1.62 percent. Wholesale food prices last month rose 11.82 percent year-on-year, compared with a provisional 8.18 percent gain in June. KEY POINTS ---------------------------------------------------------------- -- SUB INDEX (WEIGHING) JULY JUNE Pct Change PRIMARY ARTICLES 20.12 269.5 262.8 2.55 Food articles 14.34 285.8 279.0 2.44 FUEL AND POWER 14.91 187.9 186.5 0.75 MANUFACTURING PRODUCTS 64.97 156.4 156.0 0.26 ---------------------------------------------------------------- NOTE: Articles in CAPITALS are sub-indexes. Articles in lower case are specific categories within the sub-indexes. SOURCE: Ministry of Commerce and Industry (Compiled by Manoj Kumar in NEW DELHI; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)