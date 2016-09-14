Sept 14 India's wholesale prices rose at a
slower-than-expected pace in August, gaining 3.74 percent from a
year earlier on smaller rises in food prices, government data
showed on Wednesday.
The data compared with a 4.01 percent annual rise forecast
by economists in a Reuters poll. In July, prices rose a
provisional 3.55 percent.
Wholesale food prices last month rose 8.23 percent
year-on-year, compared with a provisional 11.82 percent gain in
July.
KEY POINTS
----------------------------------------------------------------
--
SUB INDEX (WEIGHING) AUG JULY Pct Change
PRIMARY ARTICLES 20.12 268.9 269.5 -0.2
Food articles 14.34 284.2 285.8 -0.6
FUEL AND POWER 14.91 182.2 187.9 -3.0
MANUFACTURING PRODUCTS 64.97 156.7 156.4 +0.2
----------------------------------------------------------------
NOTE: Articles in CAPITALS are sub-indexes. Articles in lower
case are specific categories within the sub-indexes.
SOURCE: Ministry of Commerce and Industry
(Compiled by Manoj Kumar in NEW DELHI; Editing by Malini Menon)