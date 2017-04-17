April 17 India's wholesale prices rose a lower-than-expected 5.70 percent year-on-year in March, compared with a 0.45 percent fall a year ago, dragged down by easing fuel prices, government data showed on Monday. The data compares with a 5.98 percent annual rise forecast by economists in a Reuters poll. In February, prices rose a provisional 6.55 percent, the fastest pace in two-and-a-half years. Last month, wholesale food prices rose 3.12 percent year-on-year, compared with a provisional 2.69 percent rise in February, the data showed. KEY POINTS ------------------------------------------------------------- SUB INDEX (WEIGHING) March Feb Pct Change PRIMARY ARTICLES 20.12 257.5 258.1 -0.2 Food articles 14.34 267.6 267.5 +0.04 FUEL AND POWER 14.91 203.7 203.8 -0.1 MANUFACTURING PRODUCTS 64.97 158.7 158.8 -0.1 -------------------------------------------------------------- NOTE: Articles in CAPITALS are sub-indexes. Articles in lower case are specific categories within the sub-indexes. SOURCE: Ministry of Commerce and Industry (Compiled by Manoj Kumar in NEW DELHI; Editing by Malini Menon)