By Rajesh Kumar Singh
NEW DELHI, July 16 India's headline inflation
slowed to its lowest level in five months in June helped by a
moderation in fuel prices, adding to pressure from business
leaders for a cut both in interest rates and fuel subsidies to
help revive the lacklustre economy.
The wholesale price index (WPI) -- India's main
inflation gauge -- rose a lower-than-expected annual 7.25
percent in June, its slowest rise since January, following a
drop in prices of some fuel items. Wholesale prices rose 7.55
percent in May.
Businesses want lower interest rates to help drag Asia's
third largest economy back from a nine-year low of 5.3 percent
GDP growth in the first quarter of 2012.
But a faltering monsoon, key to volatile food prices,
tempered expectations of a rate cut, with the government warning
inflation could accelerate without more rain.
Federal bond yields and overnight index swaps (OIS) rates
fell after Monday's data, but the rupee and stock market
flattened after an initial bump, as traders calculated that at
around 4.9 percent, core inflation was too high to significantly
increase chances of a rate cut at the Reserve Bank of India's
July 31 policy meeting.
"I do not expect this number to prompt the RBI to
immediately cut rates," said Shubhada Rao, Chief Economist at
Yes Bank in Mumbai. "The inflation expectation still remains
elevated, and the outlook is cautious because of the performance
of monsoon, and its impact on food prices, as well as the
impending and much awaited hike in fuel prices."
Ingrained inflation is India's most stubborn economic
problem and means the country's interest rates are higher than
most other major economies.
Galloping prices have also dented Prime Minister Manmohan
Singh's popularity in the poverty stricken country, and he has
delayed hiking diesel and other fuel prices to tackle a gaping
fiscal deficit.
"With the price of every food item soaring, it is becoming
increasingly difficult to muster up two proper meals for my
family", said Pawan Kulshreshtra, a junior official at a private
firm in Lucknow.
"The only option left with someone like me is to cut down on
the quantity of vegetables, otherwise it would become impossible
to make two ends meet."
FOOD PRICES
Food prices, which rose 10.81 percent in June from a year
earlier, up from 10.74 percent in May, have been mainly
responsible for India's long struggle with inflation.
"If the monsoon turns out to be different from our
expectation then it can push up inflationary expectation, then
inflation can go up. Therefore, much depends on it," warned the
prime minister's economic advisor C. Rangarajan.
Annual fuel inflation was 10.27 percent in June, down from
11.53 a year earlier. A weak Indian rupee has largely offset
falling global crude prices and prevented fuel inflation slowing
further.
Despite the political restraints, India's fiscal credibility
is on the line after two global ratings agencies recently
threatened to downgrade its sovereign debt to "junk" status, and
a decision on hiking fuel prices is widely expected after a
presidential election on July 19.
U.S President Barack Obama added to pressure on the
government, suggesting in a weekend interview with the Press
Trust of India news agency that India made it too difficult for
foreign companies to invest.
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield was
down 7 basis points from the previous close to 8.03 percent.
