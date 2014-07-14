NEW DELHI, July 14 India's wholesale price
inflation in June eased to a four-month low of 5.43 percent,
helped by slower increases in food and fuel costs, government
data showed on Monday.
The rise in the wholesale price index (WPI)
compared with a 5.80 percent year-on-year jump forecast by
economists in a Reuters poll. In May, wholesale prices rose at
their fastest pace in five months to 6.01 percent.
The reading for April WPI inflation was revised to 5.55
percent from 5.20 percent earlier.
----------------------------------------------------------------
SUB INDEX (WEIGHTING) June May Pct change
PRIMARY ARTICLES 20.12 249.9 246.8 +1.3
Food Articles 14.34 249.7 244.3 +2.2
FUEL AND POWER 14.91 212.3 212.1 +0.1
MANUFACTURING PRODUCTS 64.97 154.9 154.6 +0.2
----------------------------------------------------------------
NOTE: Articles in CAPITALS are sub-indexes. Articles in lower
case are specific categories within the sub-indexes.
----------------------------------------------------------------
