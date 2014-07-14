NEW DELHI, July 14 India's wholesale price inflation in June eased to a four-month low of 5.43 percent, helped by slower increases in food and fuel costs, government data showed on Monday. The rise in the wholesale price index (WPI) compared with a 5.80 percent year-on-year jump forecast by economists in a Reuters poll. In May, wholesale prices rose at their fastest pace in five months to 6.01 percent. The reading for April WPI inflation was revised to 5.55 percent from 5.20 percent earlier. ---------------------------------------------------------------- SUB INDEX (WEIGHTING) June May Pct change PRIMARY ARTICLES 20.12 249.9 246.8 +1.3 Food Articles 14.34 249.7 244.3 +2.2 FUEL AND POWER 14.91 212.3 212.1 +0.1 MANUFACTURING PRODUCTS 64.97 154.9 154.6 +0.2 ---------------------------------------------------------------- NOTE: Articles in CAPITALS are sub-indexes. Articles in lower case are specific categories within the sub-indexes. ---------------------------------------------------------------- (Compiled by Rajesh Kumar Singh in NEW DELHI; editing by Malini Menon)