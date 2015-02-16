(Adds details, analysts comments)
NEW DELHI Feb 16 India's wholesale price index
fell for the second time in three months in January as oil
prices slumped, bolstering prospects for further interest rate
cuts by the central bank.
The wholesale price index (WPI) unexpectedly
fell 0.39 percent last month from the same period a year
earlier, its biggest decline since June 2009, government data
showed on Monday.
The fuel price index tumbled 10.69 percent on-year.
Analysts in a Reuters poll had predicted a 0.4 percent
year-on-year gain in wholesale prices, slightly faster than a
provisional 0.11 percent increase in December.
The reading for November WPI inflation was revised down to
-0.17 percent from 0.0 percent earlier.
The data comes days after annual consumer inflation
came in at 5.11 percent, well below the central
bank's medium-term target of 6 percent, and the trade deficit
shrunk to a 11-month low.
While the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) mainly focuses on
consumer inflation to set its lending rates, analysts say
improving trade gap and falling wholesale prices will help
moderate retail inflation in the months ahead by providing
stability to the rupee and easing input costs for firms.
The central bank is widely expected to resume its monetary
easing after Finance Minister Arun Jaitley presents his annual
budget on Feb. 28.
It kept its policy repo rate unchanged at 7.75 percent early
this month after surprising investors in January with the first
interest rate cut in 20 months.
"WPI inflation continues to be held down by lower commodity
prices and a stable rupee," said A. Prasanna, economist, ICICI
Securities Primary Dealership Ltd in Mumbai.
"We continue to expect (a) 25 basis point repo rate cut in
the April policy."
A collapse in global oil prices has unleashed a wave of
monetary easing around the world as central bankers seek to
stave off deflation and bolster their economies.
Finance officials from the Group of G20 leading economies
sketched an uncertain outlook for global growth last week and
vowed to use monetary and fiscal policy if needed to stem any
risk of stagnation.
But in India, where food supply shortages often result in
price shocks, policymakers fear poor harvest due to weak rains
as well as a rebound in oil prices could again flare up
inflation.
In a sign of worry for the RBI, wholesale food inflation
accelerated to a six-month high of 8.00 percent from 5.20
percent in December.
(Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Kim Coghill)