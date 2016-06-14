June 14 India's wholesale prices rose a faster-than-expected 0.79 percent in May from a year earlier, mainly driven by higher food prices, government data showed on Tuesday. The data compared with a 0.42 percent annual rise forecast by economists in a Reuters poll. In April, prices rose a provisional 0.34 percent, their first gain in 18 months. Wholesale food prices last month rose 7.88 percent year-on-year, compared with a provisional 4.23 percent gain in April. KEY POINTS --------------------------------------------------------------- SUB INDEX (WEIGHING) MAY APRIL Pct Change PRIMARY ARTICLES 20.12 255.3 249.3 2.4 Food articles 14.34 271.1 263.8 2.8 FUEL AND POWER 14.91 180.3 175.4 2.8 MANUFACTURING PRODUCTS 64.97 155.7 155.0 0.5 ---------------------------------------------------------------- NOTE: Articles in CAPITALS are sub-indexes. Articles in lower case are specific categories within the sub-indexes. SOURCE: Ministry of Commerce and Industry (Compiled by Rajesh Kumar Singh in NEW DELHI; Editing by Malini Menon)