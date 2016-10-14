Oct 14 India's wholesale prices rose at a slower-than-expected pace in September, gaining 3.57 percent from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday. The data compared with a 3.89 percent annual rise forecast by economists in a Reuters poll. In August, prices rose a provisional 3.74 percent. Wholesale food prices last month rose 5.75 percent year-on-year, compared with a provisional 8.23 percent gain in August. KEY POINTS ---------------------------------------------------------------- SUB INDEX (WEIGHING) SEPT AUG Pct Change PRIMARY ARTICLES 20.12 263.9 268.9 -1.9 Food articles 14.34 279.6 284.2 -1.6 FUEL AND POWER 14.91 185.4 182.2 1.8 MANUFACTURING PRODUCTS 64.97 157.1 156.7 0.3 --------------------------------------------------------------NO TE: Articles in CAPITALS are sub-indexes. Articles in lower case are specific categories within the sub-indexes. SOURCE: Ministry of Commerce and Industry. (Compiled by Rajesh Kumar Singh in NEW DELHI; Editing by Malini Menon)