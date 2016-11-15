Nov 15 India's wholesale prices rose at a slower-than-expected pace in October, gaining 3.39 percent from a year earlier, government data showed on Tuesday.

The data compared with a 3.75 percent annual rise forecast by economists in a Reuters poll. In September, prices rose a provisional 3.57 percent.

Last month, wholesale food prices rose 4.34 percent year-on-year, compared with a provisional 5.75 percent gain in September.

KEY POINTS ----------------------------------------------------------------

SUB INDEX (WEIGHING) OCT SEPT Pct Change

PRIMARY ARTICLES 20.12 261.8 263.9 -0.8

Food articles 14.34 278.8 279.6 -0.3

FUEL AND POWER 14.91 187.3 185.4 +1.0

MANUFACTURING PRODUCTS 64.97 157.4 157.1 +0.2 -------------------------------------------------------------- NOTE: Articles in CAPITALS are sub-indexes. Articles in lower case are specific categories within the sub-indexes. SOURCE: Ministry of Commerce and Industry. (Compiled by Manoj Kumar in NEW DELHI; Editing by Malini Menon)