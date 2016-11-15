Nov 15 India's wholesale prices rose at a
slower-than-expected pace in October, gaining 3.39 percent from
a year earlier, government data showed on Tuesday.
The data compared with a 3.75 percent annual rise forecast
by economists in a Reuters poll. In September, prices rose a
provisional 3.57 percent.
Last month, wholesale food prices rose 4.34 percent
year-on-year, compared with a provisional 5.75 percent gain in
September.
KEY POINTS
----------------------------------------------------------------
SUB INDEX (WEIGHING) OCT SEPT Pct Change
PRIMARY ARTICLES 20.12 261.8 263.9 -0.8
Food articles 14.34 278.8 279.6 -0.3
FUEL AND POWER 14.91 187.3 185.4 +1.0
MANUFACTURING PRODUCTS 64.97 157.4 157.1 +0.2
--------------------------------------------------------------
NOTE: Articles in CAPITALS are sub-indexes. Articles in lower
case are specific categories within the sub-indexes.
SOURCE: Ministry of Commerce and Industry.
(Compiled by Manoj Kumar in NEW DELHI; Editing by Malini Menon)