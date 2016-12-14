Dec 14 India's wholesale prices rose 3.15 percent year-on-year in November, its slowest pace in five months, government data showed on Wednesday. The data compared with a 3.10 percent annual rise forecast by economists in a Reuters poll. In October, prices rose a provisional 3.39 percent. Last month, wholesale food prices rose 1.54 percent year-on-year, compared with a provisional 4.34 percent gain in October. KEY POINTS ---------------------------------------------------------------- SUB INDEX (WEIGHING) NOV OCT Pct Change PRIMARY ARTICLES 20.12 259.4 261.8 -0.9 Food articles 14.34 276.1 278.8 -1.0 FUEL AND POWER 14.91 190.7 187.3 +1.8 MANUFACTURING PRODUCTS 64.97 157.9 157.4 +0.3 -------------------------------------------------------------- NOTE: Articles in CAPITALS are sub-indexes. Articles in lower case are specific categories within the sub-indexes. SOURCE: Ministry of Commerce and Industry. (Compiled by Rajesh Kumar Singh in NEW DELHI; Editing by Malini Menon)