BRIEF-Yes Bank approves issue, allotment of 32.7 mln shares to QIBs at 1500 rupees/shr
* Says approved issue,allotment of 32.7 million shares to qibs at issue price 1500 rupees per share Source text: http://bit.ly/2ogqodh Further company coverage:
BANGALORE, June 15 Infosys, India's second-largest software services provider, will take the tough, painful decisions needed to return the company to a "desirable" state in 36 months, founder N.R. Narayana Murthy said on Saturday.
The company will "re-focus on building a more predictable earnings model," Murthy said at the company's annual meeting, after shareholders accepted a proposal by the board to bring him back as executive chairman.
Earnings' predictability had made Bangalore-based Infosys an investor darling and the $108-billion Indian IT industry's bellwether.
Over the last two years, however, the company has turned in a string of disappointing results as it struggled with a strategy to shift to higher value-added services by offering consultancy and software products and solutions.
Murthy committed to spending more on the company's staff of more than 150,000, revitalising his salesforce with incentives, and in a rare public gesture, offered flexibility on pricing to win large contracts.
The 66-year old founder, who returned on June 1, had stepped down as CEO 11 years ago. He is the company's second-largest shareholder.
March 31 India's broader NSE index ended steady on Friday as investors booked profits, but posted its third consecutive monthly gain as well as the best quarter in almost three years.
* Says long-term wage settlement with the employees union at Jojobera Tata Power