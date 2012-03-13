An engineer works in the control room at Infosys Technologies campus at Electronics City in Bangalore January 20, 2003. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski/Files

BANGALORE Infosys Ltd (INFY.NS), India's second-largest software services provider, and Britain's Fabric Worldwide Ltd, a provider of digital marketing technology, won a "large" order from GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK.L) to support the UK pharmaceutical company's global marketing campaigns, Infosys said.

It declined to give the specific size of the order.

"I can only say it is a large (order)", Infosys Senior Vice President and Global Head of Life Sciences Dheeshjith V. G. said by phone. "This is the first deal with them, actually, and it is a multi-year, multi-million-dollar deal."

Infosys and Fabric Worldwide will manage computer systems and software applications for GSK, helping it capture and analyse what people are saying about its products on its own website and on social media, helping GSK run more targeted marketing campaigns, another Infosys official said.

