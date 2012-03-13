By Harichandan Arakali
BANGALORE, March 13 Infosys Ltd,
India's second-largest software services provider, and Britain's
Fabric Worldwide Ltd, a provider of digital marketing
technology, won a "large" order from GlaxoSmithKline PLC
to support the UK pharmaceutical company's global marketing
campaigns, Infosys said.
It declined to give the specific size of the order.
"I can only say it is a large (order)", Infosys Senior Vice
President and Global Head of Life Sciences Dheeshjith V. G. said
by phone. "This is the first deal with them, actually, and it is
a multi-year, multi-million-dollar deal."
Infosys and Fabric Worldwide will manage computer systems
and software applications for GSK, helping it capture and
analyse what people are saying about its products on its own
website and on social media, helping GSK run more targeted
marketing campaigns, another Infosys official said.