BRIEF-India's Tata Motors May total sales down 4.3 pct
* Says May total sales of 38361 units versus 40,123 units last year
BANGALORE Oct 12 Operating margins at Infosys Ltd will decline by 200 basis points in the current fiscal year that ends in March 2013 from a year earlier, Chief Financial Officer V. Balakrishnan said on Friday.
Infosys, India's second-ranked software services provider, reported a 24 percent gain in quarterly profit earlier on Friday, in line with estimates.
** Indian automobile manufacturers Hero MotoCorp Ltd and TVS Motor Co Ltd rise as much as 2 pct and 5.8 pct, respectively