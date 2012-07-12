(Adds comment)
MUMBAI, July 12 Infosys Ltd, India's
second-largest software services exporter, cuts its sales
forecast for the full year on Thursday and said the difficult
global economic situation resulted in slower IT spending by its
large clients.
The company earlier matched expectations with a 33 percent
rise in its fiscal first-quarter profit, bolstered by a surge in
demand for outsourcing services and a fall in the rupee.
COMMENTARY:
P. PHANI SEKHAR, FUND MANAGER, ANGEL BROKING, MUMBAI
"That they had visibility issues was known, but considering
the rupee had depreciated so much, the earnings guidance they've
given is a shocker.
"So we need to understand what they are saying. Are they
saying that their visibility situation has worsened, we need to
hear what the management will now say.
"With TCS also coming out today, let's see if this is a
wider malice affecting the entire industry or a deeper Infosys
specific problem."
NEERAJ DEWAN, DIRECTOR, QUANTUM SECURITIES, NEW DELHI
"The dollar guidance is pretty muted and that clearly shows
that there is pressure on revenue and margins. If Tata
Consultancy comes out with better numbers today as they have
been doing for the past few quarters, then Infosys' valuation
gap with it will widen.
"Infosys stock won't go up in a hurry. I think it will
settle around 2,200 rupees in the near term. People would like
to wait to see some signs of performance pick-up before coming
back to the stock.
"There is budget constraints at the clients' end and these
outsourcing companies are also taking a hit because of Europe."
ANKUR RUDRA, ANALYST AT AMBIT CAPITAL, IN MUMBAI
"We were expecting the guidance to be cut by 200 basis
points, but it's much worse than that. Demand outlook for
Infosys has worsened considerably. We think this is highly
company-specific; expect relatively stronger results from its
peers.
"I don't see too much downside from here, since these
numbers are factored in, but I don't see any near-term recovery
either."
HARIT SHAH, SENIOR RESEARCH ANALYST, NIRMAL BANG
INSTITUTIONAL EQUITIES, MUMBAI
"Everything is poor in Infosys results, and this kind of
guidance cut will definitely materialise into further derating
of the stock."
"One should expect more downgrades on Infosys in coming days
on slumping demand. TCS (Tata Consultancy Services,
however, will do better."
PARAS ADENWALA, MD & PRINCIPAL PORTFOLIO MANAGER, CAPITAL
PORTFOLIO ADVISORS, MUMBAI
"Infosys guidance is bad and it will have implications for
the sector as well. It clearly reflects slowdown in Europe and
in the United States and the company's internal policies.
"My sense is that TCS would be better than Infosys because
of a more flexible business model.
"Even if TCS numbers are in line, it will continue to
command premium."
SURESH PARMAR, ASSOCIATE VICE PRESIDENT, INSTITUTIONAL
EQUITIES, KJMC CAPITAL MARKETS
"The results and forecast are also not appealing. This will
have a negative effect on the company. We see significant
downside for the stock in the medium term."
MARKET REACTION
Infosys shares slumped fell as much as 10.2 percent after
the company said it expected revenue to grow by 5 percent in the
fiscal 2013 year, below previous outlook of 8-10 percent.
