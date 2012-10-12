MUMBAI Oct 12 Infosys Ltd, India's
No.2 software services exporter, reported a 24 percent rise in
quarterly profit, meeting expectations, due to higher demand for
its outsourcing services by Western clients looking to cut
costs.
Profit at Infosys, whose clients include Bank of America
, Volkswagen and GlaxoSmithkline,
rose to 23.7 billion rupees ($450 million) for the quarter ended
September, from 19.06 billion rupees a year earlier.
The company said it expects revenue growth of at least 5
percent for the fiscal year, maintaining its previous outlook.
Infosys cut its view for earnings per American Depository Share
to at least $2.97 from $3.03, adjusting it for the currency
exchange rate.
COMMENTARY
ANKUR RUDRA, ANALYST, AMBIT CAPITAL, MUMBAI
"The numbers are quite disappointing. The company continues
to lag its peers. The departure of the CFO will continue to be
an overhang on the stock in the near term, although he is not
leaving the company. The cut in EPS guidance is specially
disappointing."
DIPEN SHAH, HEAD OF PRIVATE CLIENT GROUP RESEARCH AT KOTAK
SECURITIES, MUMBAI
"Earnings and revenue guidance is slightly disappointing, on
the volume growth the company has done well.
"We had expected some higher guidance because of Lodestone
acquisition, that has not come, we need to see what are the
reasons behind that."
ANKITA SOMANI, ANALYST, ANGEL BROKING, MUMBAI
"Operating margins have declined. The lower dollar revenue
guidance even after Lodestone acquisition means their business
is under pressure. Management changes are additional negatives
too."
NILESH SHETTY, PORTFOLIO MANAGER, QUANTUM ASSET MANAGEMENT
COMPANY, MUMBAI
"You have had a clear divergence in performances in other
large (IT companies) versus Infosys. Our analysts met them (IT
companies) last week and they have given such a bullish outlook
in terms of longer term view; there seems to be some company
specific issues with Infosys, whether they are redoing their
strategy or there is a succession issue.
"Our view is even if growth is an issue (for the IT
industry) say in the near term, valuations have already factored
that in."
KISHOR P. OSTWAL, CHAIRMAN, CNI RESEARCH, MUMBAI
"The numbers are in line but not the guidance. I think
Infosys stock will correct by at least 5 percent.
"On the sector guidance... I think most of the analysts are
now becoming negative on the IT sector."
G. CHOKKALINGAM, EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR & CHIEF INVESTMENT
OFFICER, CENTRUM WEALTH MANAGEMENT, MUMBAI
"I have been selling the stock and it's the best time to
come out of the stock because the revenue growth in dollar terms
is stagnating.
"Base effect and expected rupee appreciation would further
add to the pressures."
R.K. GUPTA, MANAGING DIRECTOR, TAURUS ASSET MANAGEMENT CO.,
NEW DELHI
"Having maintaining their revenue guidance is itself a big
achievement for Infosys looking at the global scenario.
"I think the hard work is over for Infosys, since the U.S.
economy is showing signs of improvement and a lot of changes are
happening within Infosys itself."
KAWALJEET SALUJA, EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, KOTAK INSTITUTIONAL
EQUITIES, MUMBAI
"This is disappointing."
LINKS
here
(Reporting by India Company News & Markets Team; Editing by
Ranjit Gangadharan)