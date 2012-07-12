BANGALORE, July 12 Infosys Ltd, India's second-largest software services exporter, matched expectations with a 33 percent rise in its fiscal first-quarter profit, bolstered by a surge in demand for outsourcing services and a fall in the rupee.

India's $100 billion-a-year IT and back-office outsourcing sector earns about three-quarters of its revenues from customers in the United States and Europe, and faces intense competition from global rivals including IBM and Accenture.

Net profit for Infosys, whose customers include Bank of America, BT Group and GlaxoSmithKline Plc , rose to 22.89 billion rupees ($413 million) in the quarter ended June from 17.2 billion rupees a year earlier.

Analysts had forecast a net profit of 23 billion rupees for the Bangalore-based company, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Infosys and its domestic rivals Tata Consultancy Services and Wipro are part of the country's export-driven outsourcing sector that has benefited from increase in demand for outsourcing to cut costs and boost efficiency.

But prevailing global economic uncertainty, cutthroat competition for a bigger share of the outsourcing business and sharp currency fluctuations have slowed the showpiece sector's pace of growth.