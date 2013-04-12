BANGALORE, April 12 Infosys Ltd, India's No. 2 IT services exporter, marginally beat analyst estimates with a 3.4 percent rise in quarterly profit as the company won orders from customers including German automaker BMW.

Consolidated net profit for the fiscal fourth quarter ended March 31 was 23.9 billion rupees ($438 million), compared with 23.16 billion in the same period a year earlier.

That compared with an average estimate of 23 billion rupees in a survey of 18 analysts by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

($1 = 54.5 Indian rupees) (Reporting By Harichandan Arakali; Editing by Chris Gallagher)