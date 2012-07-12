MUMBAI, July 12 Infosys Ltd shares slumped on Thursday after India's second-biggest software services exporter issued a much lower-than-expected guidance for the fiscal year ending in March 2013.

Infosys shares fell as much as 10.2 percent after the company said it expected revenue to grow by 5 percent in the fiscal 2013 year, below previous outlook of 8-10 percent.

Net profit for Infosys rose to 22.89 billion rupees ($413 million) in the quarter ended June from 17.2 billion rupees a year earlier. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi and Manoj Dharra; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)