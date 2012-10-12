An Infosys logo is pictured on one of the company's office buildings at their IT campus at Electronics City in Bangalore, February 28, 2012. Picture taken on February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

Infosys shares recouped losses after India's second-largest software services exporter clarified that the revenue growth forecast for the current fiscal year that ends in March 2013 does not include revenue from Lodestone Holding AG.

Infosys was down 3.9 percent at 10:53 a.m., after having fallen as much as 8.8 percent earlier in the day.

Infosys reported a 24 percent gain in quarterly profit, in line with estimates, and said it expects revenue growth of at least 5 percent for the fiscal year, maintaining its previous outlook.

Chief Financial Officer V. Balakrishnan later clarified that the growth forecast excludes revenue from Lodestone, which Infosys agreed to buy in a deal valued at 330 million Swiss francs last month.

