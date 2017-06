Engineers work in the control room at Infosys Technologies campus at Electronics City in Bangalore January 20, 2003. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski/Files

Infosys Ltd. (INFY.NS), India's No. 2 software services exporter, expects to double its product research and development engineers to 1,000 in India, the company said on Thursday.

They will work in areas including digital electronics, internet commerce and healthcare, according to the company.

(Reporting By Harichandan Arakali in BANGALORE; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)