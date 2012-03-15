US STOCKS-Tech stocks tumble, taking down Nasdaq
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
March 15 Infosys Ltd., India's No. 2 software services exporter, expects to double its product research and development engineers to 1,000 in India, the company said on Thursday.
They will work in areas including digital electronics, internet commerce and healthcare, according to the company. (Reporting By Harichandan Arakali in BANGALORE; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
NEW YORK, June 9 Technology stocks sold off sharply on Friday, wounding the Nasdaq and holding down other major Wall Street indexes, which had touched record highs earlier in the session.