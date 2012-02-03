BANGALORE Feb 3 Infosys Ltd, India's second-largest software services provider, is swapping the heads of its manufacturing and finance business units, the company said on Friday.

B G Srinivas, global head of manufacturing and engineering services, will now head the financial services and insurance. Ashok Vemury, currently leading the finance business, will take on the manufacturing unit's leadership, it said in a statement to the Bombay Stock Exchange.