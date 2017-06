Labourers work at a construction site as the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) is seen in the background in New Delhi July 1, 2008. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Shares in infrastructure companies gain ahead of a government panel meeting scheduled for later in the day.

The committee has been mandated to review existing policies and suggest necessary changes in the investment framework towards the infrastructure sector.

Separately, a Reuters poll showed fund managers are switching to construction-related shares following government initiatives to bolster India's sagging infrastructure.

IVRCL Ltd (IVRC.NS) gains 1.4 percent, NCC Ltd (NCCL.NS) adds 0.8 percent, while Punj Lloyd (PUJL.NS) gains 0.5 percent.