NEW DELHI Nov 30 India's infrastructure sector output grew a marginal 0.1 percent in October from a year earlier, sharply slower than the annual growth of 2.3 percent in September, government data showed on Wednesday.

The pace of growth was the slowest in more than six years, Reuters data showed.

During April-October, the first seven months of the current 2011/12 financial year, the output rose 4.3 percent, compared with an annual rise of 5.9 percent a year ago, data showed.

The infrastructure sector accounts for 37.9 percent of India's industrial output. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; editing by Malini Menon)