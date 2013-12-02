NEW DELHI Dec 2 India's infrastructure sector output fell 0.6 percent year-on-year in October mainly on lower natural gas and coal production, after growing at its fastest clip in one year the previous month, government data showed on Monday.

Output grew at 8 percent in September.

During the first seven months of the current fiscal year, infrastructure output grew 2.6 percent from a year earlier, Monday's data showed.

The index comprises coal, crude oil, oil refinery, natural gas, steel, cement, electricity and fertiliser production and accounts for 37.9 percent of India's industrial output, which expanded just 1 percent during the 2012/13 fiscal year. (Reporting by Malini Menon; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)