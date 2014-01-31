A residential building undergoing construction is reflected on the glass facades of a commercial complex in Chennai September 30, 2013. REUTERS/Babu/Files

NEW DELHI The infrastructure sector output rose 2.1 percent year-on-year in December, mainly driven by steel and cement production, government data showed on Friday.

The infrastructure sector grew 1.7 percent year-on-year in the previous month.

The infrastructure sector, which comprises coal, crude oil, oil refinery, natural gas, fertilisers, steel, cement, electricity and fertilisers, accounts for 37.9 percent of India's industrial output.

Industrial production contracted 0.2 percent from a year earlier during the April-November period.

(Reporting by Manoj Kumar; editing by Malini Menon)