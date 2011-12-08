A worker climbs to fasten iron rods together at the construction site of a high-rise building in central Mumbai October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

NEW DELHI India's infrastructure debt fund may get announced in next month or two, Gajendra Haldea, infrastructure adviser at the Planning Commission, said on Thursday.

He also said India was likely to miss by $22 billion its target of investing $500 billion in infrastructure under the current five-year plan ending in March 2012.

India has pledged to spend $1 trillion on upgrading its creaking power plants, railways and ports in the five years to 2017 to deal with a key bottleneck to continued growth. Private cash has been pencilled in for half of that.

India finalised the structure of infrastructure debt funds in June, an instrument it wants to use to source long-term debt to finance the country's infrastructure needs, saying they could be set up as companies or trusts, a finance ministry statement had said.

