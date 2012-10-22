(Updates with details, background)
By Archana Narayanan
MUMBAI Oct 22 India is seeking to boost
investment by slashing its withholding tax on rupee-denominated
infrastructure bonds to 5 percent from 20 percent, a Finance
Ministry document seen by Reuters shows.
The lower tax will apply to bonds issued from July 1, 2012
to June 30, 2015, according to the official document sent to
banks on Monday. Eligible bonds under this scheme should have an
original maturity of three years or more, the document showed.
Foreign investors would need to remit funds in foreign
currency to be able to buy the rupee infrastructure debt, a
senior government official and a custodian banking head at a
foreign bank told Reuters.
The action matches the government's cut in the withholding
tax on dollar-denominated infrastructure bonds - which applied
to interest payments by Indian borrowers - and on external
commercial borrowings, both of which were implemented earlier
this year.
The government has given prominence in its latest economic
and fiscal reforms to repairing India's sagging infrastructure,
including establishing a National Investment Board to speed up
clearance for projects.
Frequent power cuts, poor roads and an antiquated railway
network have impeded India's economic development. In July, a
collapse in three transmission grids cut power to 670 million
people.
Foreign investment into infrastructure bonds had lagged this
year as overseas investors complained of poor returns after
paying the previous withholding tax of 20 percent.
