India's Motherson Sumi buys Finland's PKC Group for $619 million
Indian auto parts maker Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd (MSSL) said on Monday it had completed the buyout of Finland's PKC Group for 571 million euros ($619.4 million).
MUMBAI The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) relaxed fundraising rules on Friday for infrastructure debt mutual funds in its continued bid to channel long-term capital to finance the country's highways, toll roads and bridges.
The SEBI said on Friday it would allow foreign feeder funds that get at least 20 percent of their managed assets from long-term investors such as sovereign wealth funds and pension funds to qualify as "strategic investors".
That distinction is important given SEBI requires these infrastructure debt funds (IDFs), which operate as mutual funds, to get a minimum commitment of 250 million rupees from strategic investors before launching.
IDFs were first announced in 2011 by the then finance minister Pranab Mukherjee to channel long-term capital to fund India's infrastructure needs, but such funds have seen little traction in the last two years.
India allows two types of IDFs, ones that operate as mutual funds and are supervised by SEBI and others that operate as non-banking financial companies and are regulated by the central bank.
TOKYO Bank of Japan board members said easy monetary policy will be in place for some time because consumer price growth is still distant from the central bank's 2 percent inflation target, a summary of opinions from their March 15-16 meeting showed on Monday.
The S&P 500 cut earlier losses on Monday to end slightly lower, while the Dow declined for an eighth straight session, as investors assessed how the defeat of President Donald Trump's first major legislative action would impact the rest of his agenda.