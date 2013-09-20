NEW DELHI, Sept 20 India will finalise a policy within two months to provide long-term debt for infrastructure projects, senior finance ministry official Arvind Mayaram said on Friday.

India needs to modernize creaking infrastructure to help pull the economy from a deep slowdown, but many projects have been held up by problems including a lack of financing. (Reporting by Matthias Williams and Krishna N Das; Writing by Anurag Kotoky; Wditing by Frank Jack Daniel)