BRIEF-India ONGC's western offshore asset Daman will start producing gas from April - exec
* Exec says co's western offshore asset Daman will start producing gas from April onwards
NEW DELHI, Sept 20 India will finalise a policy within two months to provide long-term debt for infrastructure projects, senior finance ministry official Arvind Mayaram said on Friday.
India needs to modernize creaking infrastructure to help pull the economy from a deep slowdown, but many projects have been held up by problems including a lack of financing. (Reporting by Matthias Williams and Krishna N Das; Writing by Anurag Kotoky; Wditing by Frank Jack Daniel)
* Exec says co's western offshore asset Daman will start producing gas from April onwards
* Says unit#2 of 250 MW of Bhartiya Rail Bijlee Company Limited (BRBCL-a subsidiary of NTPC Limited) has been commissioned
LONDON, April 4 The muted start to the second quarter continued on Tuesday as European shares edged up, helped by gains in oil-related stocks and miners, though weakness in the autos sector weighed.