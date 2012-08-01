NEW DELHI Aug 1 India's infrastructure sector output grew 3.6 percent in June from a year earlier, slower than an upwardly revised annual growth of 4.0 percent in the previous month, government data showed on Wednesday.

The infrastructure output for eight sectors - coal, crude oil, oil refinery, natural gas, steel, cement, electricity and fertiliser - grew at 3.6 percent in the April-June period from 5.2 percent a year ago period.

The infrastructure sector accounts for 37.9 percent of India's industrial output. (Reporting by Matthias Williams)