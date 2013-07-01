NEW DELHI, July 1 India's infrastructure sector
output growth marginally slowed to 2.3 percent
year-on-year in May from 2.4 percent the previous month,
government data showed on Monday, reflecting continued slowdown
in the economy.
April's number was revised up from a provisional 2.3 percent
reported earlier.
The infrastructure sector - coal, crude oil, oil refinery,
natural gas, steel, cement, electricity and fertilisers -
accounts for 37.9 percent of India's industrial output, which
expanded just 1 percent during the last fiscal year.
In the fiscal year that ended in March, infrastructure grew
3.2 percent compared with 5 percent in the previous year.
(Reporting by Manoj Kumar; editing by Ratnajyoti Dutta)