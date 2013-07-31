NEW DELHI, July 31 India's infrastructure sector
output growth slowed to 0.1 percent year-on-year in
June from 2.3 percent the previous month, government data showed
on Wednesday, reflecting continued slowdown in the economy.
The infrastructure sector - coal, crude oil, oil refinery,
natural gas, steel, cement, electricity and fertilisers -
accounts for 37.9 percent of India's industrial output, which
expanded just 1 percent during the last fiscal year.
In the fiscal year that ended in March, infrastructure grew
3.2 percent compared with 5 percent in the previous year.
