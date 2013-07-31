NEW DELHI, July 31 India's infrastructure sector output growth slowed to 0.1 percent year-on-year in June from 2.3 percent the previous month, government data showed on Wednesday, reflecting continued slowdown in the economy.

The infrastructure sector - coal, crude oil, oil refinery, natural gas, steel, cement, electricity and fertilisers - accounts for 37.9 percent of India's industrial output, which expanded just 1 percent during the last fiscal year.

In the fiscal year that ended in March, infrastructure grew 3.2 percent compared with 5 percent in the previous year. (Reporting by Anurag Kotoky and Manoj Kumar; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)