NEW DELHI, Sept 30 India's annual infrastructure output growth picked up in August to 2.6 percent from a year ago, mainly driven by higher cement and electricity generation, government data showed on Wednesday.

The output had grown 1.1 percent year-on-year in July.

Steel production, however, shrank an annual 5.9 percent last month, compared with a 5.6 percent growth in July.

The infrastructure sector accounts for nearly 38 percent of India's industrial output. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Malini Menon)