NEW DELHI Oct 31 India's annual infrastructure output growth slowed to 1.9 percent in September, government data showed on Friday, hit by a fall in crude oil and gas production.

Output expanded 5.8 percent year-on-year in August. The sector, which comprises coal, crude oil, oil refining, natural gas, steel, cement, electricity and fertilisers, accounts for 37.9 percent of India's industrial output. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Douglas Busvine)