NEW DELHI, March 2 India's annual infrastructure output growth slowed to more than a year's low of 1.8 percent in January, mainly dragged down by a sharp slowdown in crude oil and natural gas production, government data showed on Monday.

The output had expanded 2.4 percent year-on-year in December.

The infrastructure sector, which comprises coal, crude oil, oil refining, natural gas, steel, cement, electricity and fertilisers, accounts for 37.9 percent of India's industrial output. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Malini Menon)