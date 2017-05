NEW DELHI Nov 2 India's infrastructure output grew at its fastest pace in four months to 3.2 percent in September from a year ago, mainly driven by higher production of electricity and fertilisers, government data showed on Monday.

The output had grown 2.6 percent year-on-year in August.

The infrastructure sector accounts for nearly 38 percent of India's industrial output. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Malini Menon)