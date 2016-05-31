India soybean, soyoil futures rise tracking overseas cues
NEW DELHI, May 19 Indian soybean and soyoil futures rose on Friday, tracking strong performance of related oils overseas.
NEW DELHI May 31 India's infrastructure output grew an annual 8.5 percent in April, at its fastest pace in 17 months, mainly helped by a favourable base effect, government data showed.
The output expanded 2.7 percent for the fiscal year 2015/16 that ended on March 31, compared with a 4.5 percent growth in the previous fiscal year, the data showed on Tuesday.
Electricity production grew 14.7 percent and fertiliser output jumped 7.8 percent in March from a year earlier, the data showed. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Malini Menon)
* Says to consider raising funds by issue of equity shares and/or such other securities convertible into equity shares Source text - (http://bit.ly/2qZGsSh) Further company coverage: