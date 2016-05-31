NEW DELHI May 31 India's infrastructure output grew an annual 8.5 percent in April, at its fastest pace in 17 months, mainly helped by a favourable base effect, government data showed.

The output expanded 2.7 percent for the fiscal year 2015/16 that ended on March 31, compared with a 4.5 percent growth in the previous fiscal year, the data showed on Tuesday.

Electricity production grew 14.7 percent and fertiliser output jumped 7.8 percent in March from a year earlier, the data showed. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Malini Menon)