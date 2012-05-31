A woman carrying a child walks ahead of her husband on a railway track in front of residential buildings under construction on the outskirts of Kolkata April 26, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

NEW DELHI India's infrastructure sector output grew 2.2 percent in April from a year earlier, in line with the upwardly revised annual growth of 2.2 percent in the previous month, government data showed on Thursday.

For the 2011/12 fiscal year that ended in March, the output rose 4.4 percent, compared with an annual rise of 6.6 percent in the previous year, data showed.

The infrastructure sector accounts for 37.9 percent of India's industrial output.

