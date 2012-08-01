An employee works inside a steel rerolling mill at Chitra industrial area, on the outskirts of Bhavnagar town, in Gujarat May 28, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

NEW DELHI India's infrastructure sector output grew 3.6 percent in June from a year earlier, slower than an upwardly revised annual growth of 4.0 percent in the previous month, government data showed on Wednesday.

The infrastructure output for eight sectors - coal, crude oil, oil refinery, natural gas, steel, cement, electricity and fertiliser - grew at 3.6 percent in the April-June period from 5.2 percent a year ago period.

The infrastructure sector accounts for 37.9 percent of India's industrial output.

(Reporting by Matthias Williams)