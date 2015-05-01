Norway's wealth fund excludes BHEL from investments
OSLO Bharat Heavy Electricals has been excluded from the investment portfolio of Norway's $935-billion sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, the Norwegian central bank said on Friday.
NEW DELHI India's annual infrastructure output growth contracted 0.1 percent in March, mainly dragged down by lower production of steel and cement, government data showed on Thursday.
The output expanded 3.5 percent for the fiscal year 2014/15 ending March, compared with 4.2 percent in the previous year.
The infrastructure sector, which comprises coal, crude oil, oil refining, natural gas, steel, cement, electricity and fertilisers, accounts for 37.9 percent of India's industrial output.
(Reporting by Manoj Kumar and Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Malini Menon)
OSLO Bharat Heavy Electricals has been excluded from the investment portfolio of Norway's $935-billion sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, the Norwegian central bank said on Friday.
NEW DELHI India is looking at creating a national no-fly list of unruly passengers, the top bureaucrat at the civil aviation ministry said on Friday, weeks after a lawmaker admitted assaulting an official from state-owned carrier Air India.