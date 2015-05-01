Labourers work at the construction site of a monorail project in Mumbai October 31, 2014. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

NEW DELHI India's annual infrastructure output growth contracted 0.1 percent in March, mainly dragged down by lower production of steel and cement, government data showed on Thursday.

The output expanded 3.5 percent for the fiscal year 2014/15 ending March, compared with 4.2 percent in the previous year.

The infrastructure sector, which comprises coal, crude oil, oil refining, natural gas, steel, cement, electricity and fertilisers, accounts for 37.9 percent of India's industrial output.

(Reporting by Manoj Kumar and Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Malini Menon)