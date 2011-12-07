* Things "will get worse before they get better"-Ambit exec
* $10 billion power sector loans at risk-ratings agency
* Demand growth fails to deliver returns for core sectors
By Tony Munroe
MUMBAI, Dec 7 India's power, telecoms and
aviation sectors, core to sustaining the country's growth, are
in various states of crisis. That may prove a good thing, if it
forces government to act.
Regulations in all three industries have kept prices low and
brought power, cellphone service and even air travel to millions
of Indians for the first time. The same policies have left many
operators battered by losses, debt, and plunging share prices.
The recent debacle over foreign supermarkets -- India
announced that it would allow entry to the likes of Wal-Mart
Stores Inc before putting the plan on hold in the face
of intense political opposition -- underscores the difficulty of
pushing through reforms in the world's largest democracy.
Conditions in all three sectors are likely to worsen before
improving, said Saurabh Mukherjea, head of equities at Ambit
Capital in Mumbai.
"You'll probably see some big-ticket defaults before things
start getting better and you'll need the government of India to
get back to work before things start getting better," he said.
Power, telecoms and airlines are capital-intensive sectors
that attracted heavy investment when the regulatory environment
was more favourable and global capital was plentiful and cheap.
That has left India crowded with more than a dozen cellular
carriers, loss-making airlines with too many planes and billions
of dollars of investments in a power sector made uneconomic by
high global prices of coal and low domestic tariffs.
Many investors once keen on India's long-term growth have
had enough as global and domestic economic conditions worsen,
making Indian stocks among the world's worst performers of 2011.
Despite passenger growth of nearly 20 percent, shares in
India's three listed airlines are down between 62 and 72 percent
in 2011. The index of power stocks is down 32
percent even as electricity demand far outstrips supply.
Crisis has historically been a spur for New Delhi to act.
Reforms that would improve conditions in telecoms, aviation
and power are less polarising than the move to allow global
players into multibrand retail and there are recent glimmers of
hope for operators in all three industries.
"I think out of all this we'll see some positive change,
because the change only comes when the crisis is at its highest
point," said David Cornell, a director in Mumbai for UK-based
fund manager Ocean Dial. "Have we got to the point of maximum
crisis yet? Perhaps not."
HAVING IT BOTH WAYS
The plight of liquor baron Vijay Mallya's Kingfisher
Airlines, scrambling to keep creditors at bay as it
tries to raise equity, is an example of the gap between India's
industrial aspirations and the problem of how to pay for them.
Taxes make jet fuel in India 60-70 percent more costly than
the global average, but fares are cheap as loss-making state-run
Air India sells tickets below cost, prompting others to respond.
Cellphone calls cost about 1 U.S. cent per minute, the
lowest just about anywhere, but carriers pay 19-28 percent of
their revenue to the government, according to a PwC report, a
bigger share than in neighbouring countries or in Europe.
Millions of farmers receive cheap or free power, a populist
measure that discourages investment in new plants for fear that
debt-strapped state electricity boards cannot pay for them.
Still, India wants to build $1 trillion worth of
infrastructure in the five years to 2017, with the private
sector expected to pay for half of that. The wish-list includes
600 million broadband connections by 2020.
"Who is going to build those 600 million broadband
connections?" asked Marten Pieters, who heads the local unit of
Vodafone, India's biggest foreign corporate investor.
Vodafone, the country's No.2 cellphone player by revenue,
last year booked a 2.3 billion pound ($3.56 billion) impairment
charge on its India operation and has been an outspoken critic
of regulatory policy in the country.
"I'm not saying, 'government come and help me.' I'm just
saying, 'government, realise that in this situation you cannot
expect the companies to keep investing forever if there is no
return for the investors'," he told Reuters last month.
WAKE UP CALL?
While the government of Manmohan Singh recognises a need for
reforms, it has been unable to implement them because it is
sidetracked by corruption scandals and a fractious coalition.
As policymaking stalls, the economic outlook deteriorates.
Some analysts now expect sub-7 percent growth in the fiscal year
starting in April, far below India's ambitions for China-like
double-digits. Inflation remains near 10 percent and the plunge
in the rupee adds to a sense of alarm.
Kingfisher is expected to have a tough time finding
investors, while smaller cellular carriers are said by industry
insiders to have slowed or stopped investing. Without reforms,
about 560 billion rupees ($10.72 billion) in loans to the power
sector are at risk, ratings agency CRISIL said in October.
In one recent hopeful sign, India unexpectedly increased by
$10 billion foreign investment limits on local bonds.
India's aviation minister has asked states to cut the sales
tax on jet fuel, although they have not yet done so. The
government may also lift a ban on foreign airlines investing in
Indian carriers, which could provide a lifeline to Kingfisher.
A pending telecoms policy could make it easier for operators
to merge with each other or exit, reducing competition.
State electricity boards have begun to raise tariffs.
In some cases, the market is doing what regulators have not.
After years of ferocious competition, cellular firms have begun
to push up call rate and shares in carriers Bharti Airtel
and Idea Cellular have risen this year as
weaker players are unable to compete aggressively.
"There is enough awareness in the country that unless we
improve the health of the state electricity boards, the entire
progress, economic progress will come to a halt," Akhil Gupta,
India head of U.S. private equity giant Blackstone Group,
told the recent Reuters India Investment Summit.
Blackstone has invested nearly $780 million in five Indian
power companies in the last two years. "Gradually people are
saying, look: you can't have your cake and eat it too," he said.
