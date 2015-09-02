* Gadkari tackles $57 billion infrastructure backlog
NAGPUR, India, Sept 2 The man Prime Minister
Narendra Modi has tasked with launching a China-style
infrastructure boom calls himself a "bulldozer" and promises to
add two percentage points to India's economic growth in two
years.
"I am a man of my word," Nitin Gadkari told Reuters on a
trip to his home district in Maharashtra, the state where he
made a reputation for getting the job done.
"If I fail, fall short on any of the promises, you can
change my name.
It was Gadkari's first interview to foreign media since
taking office. Modi chose the 58-year-old former president of
his Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party as transport and
shipping minister after winning last year's general election on
a promise of growth and jobs for aspiring Indians.
Fifteen months after taking power, Modi's credibility as an
economic manager is on the line, with economic growth faltering
and social tensions erupting in his home state of Gujarat over a
lack of job opportunities.
That is increasing pressure on Gadkari to deliver results to
back up Modi's promises to build 100 'smart' cities in India
connected by a network of highways and high-speed rail links. He
has money to play with: Spending on roads and bridges has been
doubled this fiscal year.
"The intent has been there and the right kind of policies
are being pursued," said Sandeep Upadhyay, managing director at
the Centrum Infra Advisory Ltd. consultancy. "Still, you may
never be able to see again the euphoria that we witnessed in
2008-09," he added, referring to a credit-fuelled infrastructure
boom under the last government.
Modi and Gadkari are a study in contrasts - the premier an
ascetic loner with a neatly trimmed beard; his minister a
garrulous, paunchy figure with a pencil moustache and a penchant
for offbeat comments, including saying he waters the plants in
his garden with urine to make them grow faster.
In a cabinet crowded with first-time ministers who can
barely stand up to the Indian leader, perhaps only Gadkari and
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley are recognised in their own right.
As construction minister of Maharashtra state between 1995
and 1999, Gadkari built India's first high-speed concrete
highway, from Mumbai to Pune, earning another nickname: 'flyover
minister'.
AMBITIOUS AGENDA
In his current job, Gadkari inherited $57 billion in
projects stalled by land and environmental disputes. The logjam
has plunged developers into debt - 30 percent of India's $100
billion in stressed bank loans are to the infrastructure sector.
The government has sought to unblock those projects and
bridge the funding gap by hiking its own spending on
infrastructure by nearly $11 billion this year. It has also put
$3 billion of seed capital into a new infrastructure fund, and
hopes to attract 10 times that in private backing.
Even after speedier clearances and a decision to bail out
stressed schemes, road projects worth over $9 billion are mired
in land shortages and red tape. "There are banks, there are
court cases," Gadkari said on board a six-seater charter plane.
"That's why it is very difficult and very complicated."
Adding to the challenge is the government's retreat on plans
to make it easier for businesses to buy land. After failing to
win support in parliament, Modi has given up on legislation that
would cover the whole country.
Putting a brave face on the setback, Gadkari said that
individual Indian states would take the lead in easing the law
on land purchases. "There will be no difficulty in acquiring
land for infrastructure projects," he said.
Gadkari wants to speed up the pace of road-building to over
30 km (18.6 miles) a day by next March from 14 km a day at
present, and complete $75 billion worth of infrastructure
projects over the next three years.
With the help of India's space agency, ISRO, he plans to run
cars and buses on lithium batteries. He is also designing a
"cash for clunkers" scheme to recycle old cars and encourage new
purchases.
Responding to critics who accuse him of repackaging old
policies as new, Gadkari said business have shed their
reluctance to bid for road projects after his government decided
that public tenders could only be held once all necessary
approvals had been secured.
Nine projects have been awarded this year under the
public-private partnership (PPP) model, compared with three a
year ago. Buoyed by the response, Gadkari expects the tally to
rise to 25 by next March.
Industrial group Larsen & Toubro (L&T), which had
shied away from road building, is bidding again, Gadkari said,
winning $2.3 billion in highway projects this year.
A company spokesman said, however, that L&T was still not
interested in the PPP model and had never stopped bidding for
projects under other schemes, a signal that Gadkari was perhaps
being overly bullish.
India's slow-moving bureaucracy also remains a problem.
There has been little progress, for example, on a proposal to
restructure the way state-run ports are managed. Gadkari
acknowledged problems with the administrative set-up and the
need to overhaul it.
"This is a very difficult task because there is a difference
between my speed and their speed," he said. "I want them to be
aggressive and on top of their speed. I believe in a do-or-die
kind of strategy."
