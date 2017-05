Labourers work at the site of metro railway flyover under construction in Ahmedabad, India, March 31, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

NEW DELHI India's infrastructure output grew an annual 6.4 percent in March, its fastest pace in 16 months, mainly driven by higher electricity and fertiliser output, government data showed on Monday.

The output expanded 2.7 percent for the fiscal year 2015/16 that ended on March 31, compared with 4.5 percent growth in the previous fiscal year.

Fertiliser output jumped 22.9 percent and electricity production grew 11.3 percent from a year earlier in March, the data showed.

Infrastructure accounts for nearly 38 percent of India's industrial output.

(Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Malini Menon)